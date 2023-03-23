World governing body implements stricter rules for transgender athletes

World Athletics has taken the decision to ban transgender individuals who identify as women from competing in elite female competitions if they have undergone any part of male puberty, the sport’s governing body said on Thursday.

USA Powerlifting ordered to allow men to compete in women’s division

After losing an anti-discrimination lawsuit last week, USA Powerlifting is being forced to include biological men who identify as women in the…

see more

The council also voted to tighten restrictions on athletes with Differences in Sex Development (DSD), cutting the maximum amount of plasma testosterone for athletes in half, to 2.5 nanomoles per litre from five.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe told a news conference that the decision to exclude transgender individuals who identify as women was based “on the overarching need to protect the female category”.

The governing body had previously floated the option of transgender athletes being allowed to compete in the female category if they, too, maintained testosterone levels below 2.5 nanomoles per litre for 24 months.

Yet it said on Thursday that it became apparent there was little support within the sport for that proposal.

“We’re not saying no forever,” Coe said, adding that WA would form a task force to study the issue of trans inclusion that would be chaired by a transgender athlete.

DSD athletes will have to reduce their testosterone levels below the new limit for a minimum of 24 months to compete internationally in any elite event in the female category, WA said in a statement.

The tighter rules will impact DSD athletes such as two-times Olympic 800 metre champion Caster Semenya, Christine Mboma, the 2020 Olympic silver medallist in the 200m, and Francine Niyonsaba, who finished runner-up to Semenya in the 800 at the 2016 Olympics.

WA regulations around DSD previously required women competing in events between 400 metres and a mile to maintain testosterone levels below five nanomoles per litre.

At the 2020 Olympics, South Africa’s Semenya and Burundi’s Niyonsaba were both barred from the 800m before turning their attention to the 5,000.

Semenya failed to qualify for the Games while Niyonsaba made the final before being disqualified for a lane violation.

Namibia’s Mboma, prevented from running the 400m, switched to the 200m, winning silver.

DSD athletes have male testes but do not produce enough of the hormone Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) that is necessary for the formation of male external genitalia.

Swimming’s world governing body World Aquatics voted last June to bar transgender individuals who identify as women from elite competition if they had experienced any part of male puberty. A scientific panel had found that even after reducing their testosterone levels through medication, transgender women still had a significant advantage.

The vote passed with 71 percent of the national federations in favour.

Trans cyclist wins race in NY

Whilst athletics governing body has narrowed the opportunity for trangender competitors, other sports have left the door open, as a transgender cyclist won first place at a female race in New York City on Sunday.

Tiffany Thomas, 46, who was born male, finished the Randall’s Island Crit cycling race in first place.

🚴Trans-identifying male, Tiffany Thomas (46) wins NYC women's cycling event, angering critics: 'Not fair at all'@i_heart__bikes @libbyemmons https://t.co/fcUCbO580a pic.twitter.com/HG23bNrG0D

— ICONS Women (@icons_women) March 22, 2023

Thomas only began cycling in 2018, yet swiftly found success and has dominated competitions in subsequent years. Thomas recently won a place with cycling team LA Sweat.

A transgender female appeared to finish in first place at a New York City cycling event on Sunday.

A social media post from NYC Cycling News showed Tiffany Thomas standing in between two biological females as the first-place winner of Randall’s Island Criteriums on Sunday. Thomas is a transgender woman who rides for LA Sweat.

According to Thomas’ Road Results page Thomas is listed in Category 1, which is considered an elite level under U.S. Cycling rules. USA Cycling is aligned with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) rules regarding transgender athletes at the elite level of competition. USA Cycling highlights the “main points” on its website.

“Those who transition from female to male (FTM) are eligible to compete in the male category upon providing a written and signed declaration acceptable to the UCI Medical Manager. It is the responsibility of athletes to be aware of current WADA/USADA policies and to file for appropriate therapeutic use exemptions,” the first rule declares.

They are eligible to compete if “the athlete has declared that their gender identity is female.”

“The athlete must demonstrate that their total testosterone level in serum has been below 2.5 nmol/L for a period of at least 24 months,” the rules state.