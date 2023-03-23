Italian coast guard rescues more than 700 migrants

The Italian coast guard has rescued around 750 migrants in two separate operations off the country’s southern coastline, after at least five people had died and 33 went missing, in an attempted sea crossing from Tunisia.

The coast guard said around 295 people had been rescued from a fishing boat intercepted 167 km from the eastern coast of the Calabria region, and around 450 were rescued from another fishing vessel 185 km east of Syracuse in southern Sicily.

The second vessel was in a precarious state of its seaworthiness, where three cargo ships and a patrol boat from EU border agency Frontex had to help with the rescue, the coast guard said in a statement.

Italy’s migrant sea rescue operations have come under scrutiny since a February 26 shipwreck just off Calabria’s coastline, when at least 88 people died and more than 10 are still missing.

The boat had been spotted before it sank, but police vessels failed to reach it due to rough weather. Charities and opposition politicians have raised the question why coast guard vessels, better equipped to face high seas, were not deployed instead.