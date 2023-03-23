British parliament bans TikTok due to security concerns

Following a similar restriction on government devices, the British Parliament will block TikTok on all devices connected to its network, making it the latest Western institution to do so due to security concerns.



A TikTok spokesperson called the action “misguided”, saying it was based on fundamental misconceptions about the company.

“Following the government’s decision to ban TikTok from government devices, the commissions of both the House of Commons and Lords have decided that TikTok will be blocked from all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network,” a parliament spokesperson said.

Last week Britain banned the Chinese-owned video app on government phones. “Cyber security is a top priority for parliament,” the spokesperson added.

The United States, Canada, Belgium, and the European Commission have already banned the app from official devices.

“We are disappointed that, despite our requests, we have not been offered any opportunity to address concerns and only ask to be judged on facts and treated equally to our competitors,” the TikTok spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the company had begun implementing a plan to further protect its European user data, which includes storing U.K. user data in its European data centers and tightening data access controls.

Concerns that user information from TikTok, which is controlled by the Beijing-based business ByteDance, may fall into the hands of the Chinese government and jeopardize Western security interests have led to an increased investigation.

The British parliament’s ban was announced as TikTok’s chief executive faced questions from U.S. lawmakers who are convinced the app should be barred for being a potential national security threat to the United States.

TikTok CEO grilled by U.S. lawmakers



U.S. lawmakers at a congressional hearing on Thursday accused TikTok of serving harmful content and inflicting “emotional distress” on young users, grilling the Chinese-owned app’s CEO on the company’s outsized influence on teens.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican from Washington, kicked off the hearing with TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew saying that within minutes of creating an account on TikTok, the content algorithm promotes self-harm and eating disorder content, and encourages “dangerous” challenges that could put kids’ lives at risk.

TikTok CEO testifies amid growing calls to ban app:

“The bottom line is this – American data is stored on American soil by an American company overseen by American personnel.” pic.twitter.com/GpA12JLRVc

— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 23, 2023

Rep. Frank Pallone, a Democrat from New Jersey, said content on TikTok “exacerbated feelings of emotional stress” in children.

Chew, in his first appearance before Congress, testified that while the “vast majority” of TikTok users are over the age of 18, the company has invested in measures to protect young people who use the app.

The hearing comes at a crucial moment for TikTok, as the Biden administration is facing growing pressure from lawmakers to ban the app in the country for national security concerns. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese tech company.

Lawmakers quizzed Chew on whether Americans’ user data could be accessed by the Chinese government as well as how it prevented harmful content from reaching young users.

Rep. Bob Latta, a Republican, spoke during the hearing of a 10-year-old girl who suffocated herself doing a so-called “blackout challenge” from videos posted on the app. Latta said TikTok should not be protected by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, a law that generally gives online platforms immunity for content generated by users.

Chew later said during the hearing that content such as dangerous challenges were prohibited from TikTok.

TikTok has rolled out more parental control tools recently, and earlier this month said it was in the early stages of developing a feature that would let parents block their teens from viewing videos that contain certain words or hashtags.