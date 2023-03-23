Poland extends mask requirement in hospitals till end of April

Poland scrapped the requirement to wear masks indoors in March last year, but maintained the restriction in the case of hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poles will have to wear masks in hospitals, clinics and pharmacies until the end of April owing to epidemic restrictions, according to a draft government regulation.

The draft, which extends the current coronavirus restrictions, was included in the cabinet’s agenda on Thursday.

