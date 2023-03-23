ICC should hold trials in absentia for Russian war criminals: Ukrainian Prosecutor

Russian leaders should still be put on trial for the invasion of Ukraine even if they cannot be arrested, said Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin on Thursday.

Wanted war criminal spotted returning to crime scene: Putin in Mariupol

Following the Saturday trip to Crimea, to mark the ninth anniversary of the illegal annexation of the southern Ukrainian peninsula, Russian…

see more

Speaking to Reuters during a stopover at The Hague where the International Criminal Court is situated, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin declared that the planned tribunal for crimes of aggression should hold the trials in absentia.

Kostin said all this after meeting with the lead ICC prosecutor, who issued the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children’s commissioner last week, accusing them of the war crime of deporting children from Ukraine to Russia.

According to Kostin, the special tribunal should pursue “the highest political and military leadership, including Putin, to make them accountable for the crime of aggression.”

“I believe that it could be held in absentia, because it’s important to deliver a matter of justice for international crimes even if perpetrators are not in the dock.” said Kostin in Hague

International courts rarely hold trials in absentia however, and the ICC’s guidelines explicitly stipulate that an accused suspect must be present throughout the trial.

Bucha “massacre” was deliberate: Ukraine’s FM

see more

Russian war crimes in Ukraine



Russia has committed wide-ranging war crimes in Ukraine such as the killing of civilians, torture, and the deportation of children, a UN-mandated investigative body said in a news conference on March 16 after launching a report presenting their findings.

The report based on more than 500 interviews as well as satellite images and visits to detention sites and graves, comes as the International Criminal Court in The Hague is expecting to see the arrest of Russian officials for the forceful deportation of children from Ukraine and the targeting of civilian infrastructure.

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, said that Russian forces have carried out “indiscriminate and disproportionate” attacks on Ukraine, resorted to torture, killing of civilians outside of combat and failing to take measures for safeguarding the Ukrainian population.

“The Russian authorities have committed numerous violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, in addition to a wide range of war crimes, including the war crime of excessive incidental death, injury or damage, wilful killings, torture, inhuman treatment, unlawful confinement, rape as well as unlawful transfer and deportation,” the head of the commission, Erik Mose appealed.