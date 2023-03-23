Prince of Wales visits Ukrainian refugees in Poland

The Prince of Wales met Ukrainians who have settled and found work in Warsaw.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Prince William, the heir to the British throne, met Ukrainian war refugees in Warsaw on Thursday.

The Prince of Wales arrived on a surprise two-day visit to Poland on Wednesday, meeting Polish and UK troops in the south-eastern city of Rzeszów to thank them for support they have provided to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Later he travelled to Warsaw where he visited an accommodation centre for refugees, and also met Ukrainians who have settled and found work in Warsaw.

The meeting was attended by members of Polish aid organisations and residents of Warsaw who welcomed refugees from Ukraine to their homes.