Poland to request further EU funds for Ukraine arms purchases, PM says

Poland will seek additional European Union funding to refinance military purchases for Ukraine, the Polish prime minister said ahead of an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.



“Poland has already received about PLN 200 million (EUR 42.6 million) from the European Peace Facility (EPF) to refinance arms purchases for Ukraine,” PM Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters.

“This is a huge fund worth over EUR 3 billion,” Morawiecki stated.

“We want to… obtain an additional EUR 240 million, namely another billion zlotys, for Poland in the coming weeks,” Morawiecki continued, expressing hope that he would be able to announce the news before Easter.

Referring to the situation in Belarus, Morawiecki said that it would be another topic of the EU summit since Belarus “has been serving Russia as a tool to avoid sanctions.”

Morawiecki also warned that it may be necessary to impose further sanctions on Belarus if the Alyaksandr Lukashenka regime continues holding captive over 1,000 political prisoners, among them a large number of Polish-Belarusians.

The prime minister added that illegal migration would make for another topic of the talks since “it is a very important subject for countries like Poland, which has problems on the border with Belarus, or Italy which has problems with illegal migrants from Africa… Poland has already received EUR 200 million and will try to secure more funds from the revised EU budget.”