Streaming giant Netflix announces string of new Polish productions

Streaming giant Netflix has announced a string of new Polish productions for 2023.

Following the success of Polish productions in previous years, Netflix presented the 2023 “Tylko na Netflix” which announced three series and nine movies for the coming year.

The 12 titles include adaptations of well-known Polish novels, teenage dilemmas, action stories and romantic comedies.

Among the titles is the highly anticipated rendition of “Mr. Samochodzik and the Templars”, based on the book of the same title by Zbigniew Nienacki as well as the previously announced “Quick Man” with Leszek Lichota in the leading role.

Łukasz Kłuskiewicz, director of films in the CEE region at Netflix, said: “This year we are investing not only in titles set in various genres, but also in the development of productions based on well-known Polish novels.

“We can also expect innovative and bold films drawing on various conventions. I have no doubt that the upcoming premieres will not only attract many new viewers, but will also show the talent of Polish creators.”

The production directed by Leszek Dawid, will premiere, according to the information provided by the writer himself, in the second half of this year.

“Infamia” directed by Anna Maliszewska and Kuba Czekaj and “Absolute debutants” by Kamil Tarabur and Katarzyna Warzecha, are the two other series that will be offered by Netflix Polska in 2023.

Polish action cinema fanatics may be interested to find that among the nine titles, three action films stand: ”Mother’s Day” with Agnieszka Grochowska as Nina, a former special agent living in hiding, who must use the entire range of her extraordinary skills to save her son kidnapped by gangsters, “Freestyle”, a story about Polish rap and a budding star of the genre and “Operation Soulcatcher”.

Adding to Netflix’s film proposals for this year is “Phenomenon” a science-fiction production.

Hopeless lovers will also get a share of their own with “Love to a square without borders”, a romantic comedy directed by Filip Zylber and with Adrianna Chlebicka and Mateusz Banasiuk starring.

The film is a continuation of Netflix’s hits: “Square Love” and “Square Love Again”.

The second comedy proposition of the platform is the film “Bitter, bitter” directed by the master of this genre Tomasz Konecki.

While literature enthusiasts will not only get “Mr Samochodzik and the Templars” but also the previously announced screen version of Tadeusz Dołęga-Mostowicz’s novel “The Quack”.

The list of book adaptations does not end there. Netflix will also show a film based on “Fanfik” by Natalia Osińska.

So far, Netflix has produced about 40 Polish films and series. In 2022 alone, the platform invested PLN 400 million in domestic productions.