Zelenskyy visits Kherson region, pledges to ‘restore everything’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the southern region of Kherson on Thursday, where he promised to “restore everything” following Russia’s invasion.



The Ukrainian counteroffensive last year pushed Russian troops out of the regional capital Kherson after months of occupation. Workers in the region are now busy restoring power and the water supply.

During his visit, Zelenskyy toured local infrastructure and met with residents of the region, including a visit to a bomb shelter and a damaged power facility.

Speaking to local residents, he expressed his commitment to restoring the region quickly, saying “I think we will restore everything in the region very fast. I think everything will be done.”

Zelenskyy also highlighted the importance of restoring energy infrastructure in the region, stating on social media, “We have to ensure full restoration and protection of our energy sector! I am grateful to everyone who works for this and returns the light to our people!”