New study shows Poland still a country of meat lovers

Although in recent years meat consumption in Poland has fallen, as in much of Europe, the research published by Kantar Polska and BLIX Group revealed that meat is still an important item on the menu of Poles.

Mark Fairhurst/PAP/Photoshot

Around 89 percent of Poles consume meat at least a few times a week, a new study has shown.

Although in recent years meat consumption in Poland has fallen, as in much of Europe, the research published by Kantar Polska and BLIX Group revealed that meat is still an important item on the menu of Poles.

The nationwide study showed that nearly four out of ten respondents usually consume a meat product two to three times a week.Carsten Koall/PAP/EPA

The nationwide study showed that nearly four out of ten respondents usually consume a meat product two to three times a week.

While every third person does it even four to six times during this time.

Talking about types of meat preferences, respondents indicated that they consume poultry the most.Tim Goode/PAP/PA

On the other hand, only 10 percent of respondents do not eat meat at all.

Jacek Zarzecki, president of the Polish Association of Beef Cattle Breeders and Producers to Business Insider said: “This results should not be surprising, Polish society is used to the presence of meat in the daily diet.”

A staggering 78 percent prefer it, followed by a 40 percent of pork fans, but the actual sales indicate that pork appears more on the tables.Kalbar/TFN

The study also showed that the way and frequency of eating meat is also influenced by the circumstances.

Poles do it mainly on special occasions, during outdoor meetings and at home.

Other types are not as popular with Polish palate such as fish and seafood (17 percent) and beef, which is only consumed the most by 9 percent of people.Tobias Hase/PAP

They do it less often in restaurants, which is a choice often driven by price according to Zarzecki.

Marcin Lenkiewicz an expert on the retail market from the BLIX Group said: “The fact that the respondents consume meat in different amounts and with different frequency may indicate a tendency to limit its consumption.

“Yet 18 percent of respondents admit to eating meat every day. This means that there is still a significant group of consumers for whom it is the basis of their diet.”

The relatively low consumption of beef may be influenced by its higher price compared to poultry or pork, which indicates that it is treated as a premium product.MICHAEL REYNOLDS/PAP/EPA

Despite the fact that the market of meat substitutes in Poland is developing, it is still far from meat competition.

Currently, Poland’s meat market value is estimated at as much as PLN 77 billion while the meat substitutes sector, according to various data, ranges from PLN 600 to 900 million.

Talking about types of meat preferences, respondents indicated that they consume poultry the most.

Jacek Zarzecki, president of the Polish Association of Beef Cattle Breeders and Producers to Business Insider said: “This results should not be surprising, Polish society is used to the presence of meat in the daily diet.” Jacek Zarzecki/LinkedIn

A staggering 78 percent prefer it, followed by a 40 percent of pork fans, but the actual sales indicate that pork appears more on the tables.

Other types are not as popular with Polish palate such as fish and seafood (17 percent) and beef, which is only consumed the most by 9 percent of people.

The relatively low consumption of beef may be influenced by its higher price compared to poultry or pork, which indicates that it is treated as a premium product.