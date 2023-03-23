Polish President, Prince William discuss aid to Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda hosted William, Prince of Wales in Warsaw on Thursday. They discussed, among other things, humanitarian aid for Ukraine, Duda’s office reported on Twitter.

During the talks, Prince William thanked Poles for their aid to Ukrainian war refugees.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda is meeting with Prince William in Warsaw to discuss how the United Kingdom and Poland can cooperate in best helping Ukraine.

🇵🇱🇺🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/gOKPWdCNhI

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 23, 2023

“Expressing my thanks to Andrzej Duda for the ongoing generosity and hospitality of the Polish people,” the Prince wrote on Twitter.

🤝 Expressing my thanks to @AndrzejDuda for the ongoing generosity and hospitality of the Polish people.

Składam podziękowania na ręce @AndrzejDuda za nieustającą hojność i gościnność Polaków pic.twitter.com/FJsc5GtjTc

— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 23, 2023

Earlier in the day, the Prince laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw.