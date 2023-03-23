Nigerian Senator found guilty of trafficking man to U.K. to provide kidney: report

Senior Nigerian politician Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, and a medical middleman Obinna Obeta, have been found guilty of trafficking a man to Britain to provide a kidney, the BBC reported on Thursday.

All three were convicted in a British court of conspiring to exploit a man from Lagos for his organ, the BBC report said.

The Nigerians denied the charge of conspiracy to arrange the travel of another person with a view to exploitation between August 2021 and May 2022.

This case represents the first time defendants have been found guilty of an organ harvesting conspiracy under the Modern Slavery Act.