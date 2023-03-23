India: opposition leader sentenced to 2 years in prison for defamation

A court in India found opposition leader Rahul Gandhi guilty of defamation on Thursday for a speech he made in 2019 in which he referred to thieves as having the surname Modi – the surname of the current Indian prime minister, and sentenced him to two years in prison.

Gandhi was present at the court in Surat, a city in western India, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. He was given bail and the sentence was suspended for thirty days.

According to Mallikarjun Kharge, the President of his Congress party, Gandhi will appeal against the verdict. “The Modi government is a victim of political bankruptcy… We will appeal in the Higher Court,” he stressed on social media.

कायर, तानाशाह भाजपा सरकार श्री @RahulGandhi और विपक्ष से तिलमिलाई हुई है क्योंकि हम उनके काले कारनामों को उजागर कर रहे हैं। JPC की माँग कर रहे हैं।

राजनैतिक दिवालियेपन की शिकार मोदी सरकार,

ED, पुलिस भेजती है

राजनैतिक भाषणों पर केस थोपती है।

हम Higher Court में अपील करेंगे।

— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 23, 2023

Defamation lawsuit

The criminal defamation case was filed against Gandhi by a leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after a speech during the 2019 general election in which he referred to the surname Modi and asked: how all thieves had the surname.

“The court has found Rahul Gandhi’s comment to be defamatory. He has been sentenced to two years in jail,” Ketan Reshamwala, advocate for complainant Purnesh Modi, said.

"The court has found Rahul Gandhi's comment to be defamatory. He has been sentenced to two years in jail," Ketan Reshamwala, advocate for complainant Purnesh Modi, said.

Gandhi said in court that he had made the comment to highlight corruption and not against any community.

India’s political situation

Gandhi is one of the main opposition leaders in the country and is expected to go up against Modi when he seeks his third term as prime minister in 2024.

Gandhi’s once-dominant Congress controls less than 10 percent of the elected seats in parliament’s lower house and has lost badly to the BJP in two successive general elections, most recently in 2019.

Modi remains India’s most popular politician by a substantial margin and is widely expected to win a third victory at the next general election in 2024.