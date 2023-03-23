WHO reports eight new cases of Marburg disease in Equatorial Guinea

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed eight new cases of Marburg disease in Equatorial Guinea, bringing the total of laboratory-confirmed cases to nine and probable cases to 20 since the outbreak of the deadly disease was declared in February.

The virus is similar to Ebola and has caused 20 deaths so far. Two of the new cases were reported in Kie-Ntem province, four in Litoral province, and two in Centre-Sur province.

These areas are about 150 kilometers (93 miles) apart, indicating a wider transmission of the virus.

Marburg virus disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever that can have a fatality rate of up to 88 percent, and symptoms include fever, fatigue, blood-stained vomit and diarrhea.

There are currently no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved to treat it. Last month, neighboring Cameroon also reported two suspected cases of Marburg disease despite restricting movement along the border to prevent contagion.

WHO Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti said that the confirmation of these new cases is a critical signal to scale up response efforts to quickly stop the chain of transmission.