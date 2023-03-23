Honduras severs ties with Taiwan, turns attention to China

Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced the government would seek diplomatic ties with Beijing, at the expense of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.



The Honduran foreign minister has also initiated a trip to China with the goal to “promote” the establishment of diplomatic ties, signifying the possible end of the country’s long-standing relations with Taiwan.

This move could increase China’s presence in Central America, where Taiwan once had a steadfast base. The US has also expressed its concern about Beijing’s expanding influence in the region.

Castro tweeted last week that her government would seek to open relations with China. This development will leave Taiwan with diplomatic relations with only 13 countries.

He instruido al Canciller Eduardo Reina, para que gestione la apertura de relaciones oficiales con la República Popular China, como muestra de mi determinación para cumplir el Plan de Gobierno y expandir las fronteras con libertad en el concierto de las naciones del mundo.

— Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ) March 14, 2023

Taiwan’s foreign ministry has expressed “strong dissatisfaction” at the trip and accused China of meddling in its foreign affairs. Honduras was said to have demanded USD 2.5 bln in aid from Taiwan, a claim that the Honduran government has denied.

Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, said that the situation with Honduras was “not very good” and that the demands made were beyond what Taiwan could do. Meanwhile, China has welcomed Honduras’ positive statement on growing ties with them.