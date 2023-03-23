Suspect of Denver shooting found dead

An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old student, accused of shooting and injuring two faculty members at his Denver high school, was found dead near his vehicle in Park County.

The student, identified as Austin Lyle, reportedly shot the faculty members as they were patting him down for weapons as part of a “safety plan” following previous behavioral issues.

Lyle fled the scene on foot immediately after the shooting, which occurred on Wednesday. The victims were taken to a hospital, with one in critical condition and undergoing surgery, and the other in serious but stable condition.

The school board had eliminated its program of assigning armed city police officers to its public school campuses three years ago, but two armed police officers will be returned to East High School for the rest of the current academic year. The school’s 2,500 students will not have classes for the remainder of the week.

The specific conduct that led to the schools adoption of an individualized security protocol for Lyle was not disclosed by police or education authorities.