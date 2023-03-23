U.K. parliament passes new post-Brexit trade deal on Northern Ireland

The United Kingdom’s Parliament overwhelmingly passed the so-called “Stormont Brake” bill, a key part of the government’s new post-Brexit trade deal on Northern Ireland on Wednesday, offering it more power over new European Union laws.

The vote passed by a margin of 515 to 29. Those opposed included six members of the Democratic Unionist Party as well as more than 20 members of the Conservative party, such as former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Stormont Brake

The new bill allows Northern Ireland Assembly to oppose new EU goods rules that could have significant and lasting effects on everyday lives in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris welcomed the result of the vote on Wednesday.

“By voting in favor of the Stormont Brake, we have voted to ensure that the people of Northern Ireland, through a restored Executive, will have full democratic input to the laws that apply to them,” he wrote on social media.

Northern Ireland Protocol

The U.K. and the EU concluded a new post-Brexit trade arrangement for Northern Ireland on February 27.

The agreement, dubbed the “Windsor Framework,” was struck over the Northern Ireland Protocol – the rules governing post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, aiming to ease the trading issues created by the Protocol.

Under the protocol, Northern Ireland is part of British customs territory but is subject to the EU’s customs code, value-added tax rules, and single market rules for goods.

Fundemental problems with the Stormont Brake

Despite the bill’s overwhelming approval, some U.K. politicians still see some issues within the Stormont Brake. According to Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson, there are “fundamental problems” remaining.

“And more importantly, the final arbiter and whether the brake can be pulled will not be the Northern Ireland parliament or the Northern Ireland assembly. As well as that, if we dare to pull it, the European Community reserves the right to punish or to retaliate with its own measures. So the ‘Stormont Brake’ is not an instrument that would actually lead to more stability,” Ian Richard Kyle Paisley Jr, member of the DUP, said.