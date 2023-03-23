White House expresses ‘grave concerns’ over Uganda’s LGBTQ ban

The White House has expressed “grave concerns” about Uganda’s recently passed anti-LGBTQ law. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre believes that the law threatens to impinge upon universal human rights, jeopardize progress in the fight against HIV-AIDS, deter tourism and investment in Uganda, and damage the country’s international reputation.

White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby has said that the U.S. may consider economic repercussions if the law is enacted.

However, much of the economic assistance the U.S. provides to Uganda is health assistance, largely through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Uganda's anti-gay bill is concerning and represents one of the most extreme actions taken against the LGBTQ community in the world https://t.co/KqS2aHEhTI pic.twitter.com/NAW2srBcmh

— Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2023

Uganda’s new LGBTQ law

According to the rights group Human Rights Watch, the law appears to be the first to outlaw merely identifying as LGBTQ. Violations under the law carry severe consequences, including the death penalty for so-called aggravated homosexuality and life imprisonment for homosexual intercourse.

More than 30 African countries, including Uganda, already ban same-sex relations. The new law appears to be the first to outlaw merely identifying as LGBTQ, according to rights group Human Rights Watch.

Ugandan LGBT activists protest

Ugandan LGBT activists are protesting against the new anti-LGBTQ bill. Advocates for the LGBT community in the country said those affected by the bill would be worried about severe penalties, including death.

They warned that if the law is signed by the president, there would be mass arrests of LGBTQ persons, mob violence towards the LGBTQ community, and putting LGBTQ persons in “concentration camps” or “rehabilitation centers” that are discriminatory.