Taiwan holds anti-landing military exercises

Taiwan’s armed forces held joint anti-landing exercises on Thursday, close to Taoyuan International Airport in the north of the island. The drills come amid heightened military posturing and threats towards Taiwan by its giant neighbor China.

Amphibious vehicles, released at sea, landed in the North of the country, with soldiers pretending to be the enemy forces trying to advance into rural residential areas before being met with tanks and armored vehicles.

Closer to Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, a refueling drill including four apache attack helicopters was conducted, emphasizing speed and safety, Colonel Hsu Chih-chang told reporters.

“While doing the replenishing just now, we don’t only have to consider the surroundings, but also the enemy situation,” he added.

High tensions

Military tensions between Beijing and Taipei are at their highest point in decades as China tries to force Taiwan into accepting Chinese rule. Taiwan’s democratically elected government strongly rejects China’s sovereignty claims, saying only the island’s people can decide their future.

Germany’s education minister, Bettina Stark-Watzinger, is set to visit Taiwan early next week, marking the highest-level visit by a German official to the island in 26 years. However, the trip will not focus on Taiwan’s sovereignty, but on enhancing cooperation between Berlin and Taipei on semiconductors, according to a government spokesperson.