Denver school shooting leaves two staffers wounded, suspect at large

Two faculty members were injured in a shooting at East High School in the City Park neighborhood of Denver on Wednesday. The shooting took place just before 10 a.m. local time, as the faculty members were checking a high school student for weapons, as part of a safety protocol.

The Denver Police are currently searching for the suspect, whose identity is known to the authorities. The suspect, a student at the school, had a safety plan in place that required daily searches at the beginning of each school day.

During the search, shots were fired, and both of the faculty members were injured. The handgun used in the shooting has not been found. The two injured individuals, both male, were taken to a nearby hospital. One of them is in critical condition and undergoing surgery, while the other is in serious but stable condition.

The school, which has approximately 2,500 students, has canceled classes for the day and will not resume this week. When classes do resume, two armed police officers will be stationed at the school until the end of the school year, according to Alex Marrero, the district’s administrator.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said in a press conference that authorities are actively searching for the suspect and have a good understanding of his identity. However, the suspect’s name has not been released to the public.