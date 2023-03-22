Sweden’s parliament approves NATO accession

Sweden’s parliament formally approves a bill to join NATO after its application had been ratified by all 30 members of the alliance, a process where it remains in waiting for final endorsements.



Sweden and its fellow Nordic country Finland asked to join the North Atlantic military alliance last year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the process was halted by Turkey, which together with Hungary had to ratify the memberships.





The bill passed the parliament with a great majority of 296 in favor and 37 votes against. Those voting against were Greens and leftist party members.