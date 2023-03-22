Russia hauls antique 1950s-era tanks out of storage to join battlefield

Russia has reportedly brought out a fleet of outdated tanks from its storage facilities, raising questions about the country’s military capability.

According to the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), the tanks in question are the T-54 and T-55, which were designed in the late 1940s and 1950s, respectively.

Some of these tanks are older than Vladimir Putin himself.

CIT has released photographs of the Soviet-era tanks, reportedly seen in transit by rail from a town near Russia’s Pacific coast. This marks the first time that Russia has confirmed the withdrawal of T-54 and T-55 tanks from its storage; the country had previously focused on refurbishing T-62 tanks from the 1960s to compensate for its losses of modern tanks in Ukraine.

More museum pieces

The T-54/55 tanks were first produced in 1947, with upgraded versions such as the T-54A, T-55, and T-55B entering serial production in the 1950s and 1960s. These tanks were known for their wide use in the Soviet invasion of Hungary in 1956. However, their outdated technology means they are ill-equipped to handle modern weapons systems.

The intended purpose of the T-54/55 withdrawal from storage remains unknown. However, CIT believes it indicates severe military vehicle supply issues within the Russian army, along with the removal of BTR-50 armored personnel carriers from storage and the modification of MT-LB multi-purpose AFVs with naval anti-aircraft guns.

These moves suggest Russia is facing significant difficulties in maintaining its military capabilities.