Police officer shot in raids in German Reichsbuerger probe

Shots were fired at police officers in Reutlingen, near Stuttgart, during one of the raids in Germany, leaving one officer with a gunshot wound.

Germany: 25 arrested in suspected plot to overthrow state – further arrests expected

German police carried out raids across eight states in Germany on Wednesday, March 22, as part of an investigation into the far-right Reichsbuerger movement.

One person was detained on suspicion of attempted murder following the shooting. Federal prosecutors had 20 properties searched in these latest raids, which were linked to the previous raids in December 2022 when German police had foiled a plot by members of the Reichsbuerger movement that had hoped to stage a violent coup and install aristocrat Heinrich XIII Prinz Reuss as national leader.

The Reichsbuerger movement refuses to recognise modern-day Germany as a legitimate state. Justice Minister Marco Buschmann tweeted about how the police officer’s shooting highlights the dangerous nature of the Reichsbuerger scene, and that it is the duty of authorities to disarm the movement.