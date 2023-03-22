Court extends Andrew Tate detention: Romania

Social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in police custody until late April after being charged with sex trafficking in Romania. A court has decided to extend their detention, their legal team announced.



The brothers who have dual U.S. and British nationality, together with two Romanian female suspects have been in detention since December 29, while prosecutors investigate them for suspected human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang for sexually exploiting women. They deny all accusations.





Wednesday’s extension, which is the fourth since their detention, comes days after the court had denied the brothers’ request to be released on bail, a decision they have appealed.





Prosecutors who have argued the Tates posed a flight risk and could interfere with the evidence if released asked the court to extend the suspects’ detention for up to 180 days.





“The prosecution did not manage to bring any new element to support extending the preventative arrest measure, we are … at the same stage we were at the start of this case,” Tate brother’s defense lawyer Ioan Gliga told reporters.





“The criminal investigation, in this case, is stalling unjustifiably long.”





Their lawyers have announced they will appeal the ruling.





Andrew Tate is an influencer who focuses on social status and relations between men and women. After his feed had been labeled “misogynistic” his accounts were banned from all major social media platforms, though his Twitter account was reinstated once Elon Musk acquired the social media network.