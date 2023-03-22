MoD, Prince William meet in Rzeszow

Yui Mok PAP/PA

Mariusz Blaszczak, Poland’s defence minister, on Wednesday attended a meeting between Britain’s Prince William and British troops in Rzeszow, south-eastern Poland, the Polish defence ministry informed on Twitter.

The meeting took place in the headquarters of the 3rd Sub-Carpathian Territorial Defence Brigade in Rzeszow, where the British soldiers are stationed.

“This is a great distinction and honour for me. I am proud to be able to thank British and Polish soldiers for their joint service on Polish soil in the presence of His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales,” the ministry quoted Blaszczak as saying during the meeting.

Reporting on the meeting in a press release, the British Embassy in Warsaw quoted Prince William as saying that he came to Rzeszow to personally thank Polish and British troops for their co-operation. The Prince of Wales also said that his visit was a gesture of gratitude to the Poles for their aid to Ukraine and Ukrainian war refugees.

The prince stressed that Poland’s stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict was inspiring, and praised the Poles for opening their hearts and homes to war-fleeing Ukrainians.

Around 400 British soldiers are currently stationed in Poland, mostly in the south-eastern part of the country.