Zelenskyy visits soldiers in Bakhmut, Donetsk region

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk region on Wednesday and handed out medals there, his office said. For the soldiers, the meeting provided an occasion to talk to their leader.



“I am honored to be here today in the East of our country, in Donbas. I am really grateful to you. To all of you,” Zelenskyy told the soldiers.





After receiving the awards, the soldiers spoke with the president and had photographs taken with him.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian soldiers at front-line positions near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on March 22, according to the President's Office. During his visit, Zelensky received updates regarding the situation on the front line and presented awards to soldiers. pic.twitter.com/Ll9BWSU6Yz

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 22, 2023

The Ukrainian president then went on to visit and award wounded soldiers at the hospital.





“There are many lives of our heroes that protect our country that need to be saved until our victory. We are grateful to you,” Zelenskyy thanked when handing awards to the medical officers.