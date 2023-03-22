UK’s Prince William visits troops in a surprise trip to Poland

Prince William, the heir-to-the-British throne, made a surprise trip to Poland on Wednesday to thank British and Polish troops for their support to Ukraine. His visit to Rzeszow in southeast Poland was not announced prior, and his office said the trip was something he had personally requested.

The Prince’s itinerary included meeting with members of the Polish defense force, British troops stationed in Poland, and refugees who fled the conflict with Russia. The British deployment in Poland is part of a NATO build-up of strength in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prince William expressed his gratitude to the Polish and British troops in a statement given to the Polish media, saying, “I’m here because I want to personally thank the Polish and British troops working in close and crucial partnership.” He also praised the humanity and magnanimity of the Polish people, their willingness to open their hearts and homes to refugees.

The Prince of Wales was due to travel to Warsaw after his military engagements, where he planned to visit an office block that had been converted into an accommodation center for Ukrainian women and children who had fled the war.

On Thursday, he planned to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Polish capital, where his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, also laid a wreath during their state visit in 1996.

He will also meet with Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda, to reiterate the unique relationship shared by their two nations and to express his continued support and gratitude to the Polish people.

Prince William’s trip to Poland was his first since traveling there with wife Kate in 2017. His visit concluded with a stop at a local food hall, where he greeted young Ukrainian refugees who had settled in Warsaw.