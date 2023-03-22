Poland to reinstate ambassador to Israel, agrees upon educational visits rules

At a joint press conference with the head of Israeli diplomacy, Eli Cohen, Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau announced that an agreement with Israel as to the organization of trips for Israeli youth to Poland, and Polish youth to Israel, has been reached.



This agreement with Israel will help re-organize and optimize the rules for organizing Israeli educational visits to Poland, and furthermore guarantees the Polish side possibility of organizing educational visits to Israel on the same terms, Zbigniew Rau said on Wednesday in Warsaw.





“We note with satisfaction that the Israeli side has understood our position and adopted the Polish position,” announced Rau.





He added that over the course of almost a year of negotiations, led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and attended by the representatives of education ministries, the parties managed to reach an agreement on several key issues.





“First of all, we have adopted equality of rights and reciprocity of benefits as the guiding principle,” informed the chief of Polish diplomacy.





“Therefore, the agreement organizes and optimizes the previously dispersed rules for organizing Israeli educational visits to Poland, and also guarantees the Polish side the possibility of organizing Polish educational visits to Israel on the same terms,” ​​Rau announced.





Poland will also now reinstate its ambassador to Israel, the Israeli foreign ministry announced.





“We are starting a new chapter in relations with Poland,” the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement.





“Restoring the Polish ambassador to Israel and restoring school trips to Poland are important steps in strengthening the relations between the two states,” the ministry added.





In mid-June last year, the Israeli Ministry of Education announced the cancellation of educational trips to Poland for their high school students.





According to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a return to previous rules for trips by Jewish youth allowing for the participation of armed Israeli services – was not possible.





Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced that as part of the negotiations between the Polish and Israeli governments, a preliminary agreement was reached on cooperation as to the issue of educational visits by organized youth groups.