On the track of a murder and “The Nun”

Was there a serial killer of art collectors in the Polish People’s Republic? The fact is, for many years the capital city had been shaken by mysterious deaths and tragic events that afflicted antique lovers.

It was a well-known case: on March 8, 1967 Marian T. –artist, painter and collector, worldy man – didn’t show up at work. The disturbed assistant informed his son about it. Together, they went to the painter’s house. They found him lying on the floor, with extensive head wounds. They immediately notified the Citizens’ Militia.

It turned out that the collector was first stunned by a shotgun blast and then murdered by being hit on the head with a heavy object. The murder weapon was a beautiful statuette.

During the search, the militia discovered that a calendar painting entitled “The Nun” had disappeared from the apartment filled with antiques, works of art and valuable china. The work could have come from the workshop of Albrecht Dürer, one of the most important painters of the turn of the Middle Ages and the Renaissance. To this day, it appears on the national list of stolen or illegally exported monuments.

It is possible that other valuable items, paintings and currency were also stolen from the apartment. The investigators, however, assumed that the crime was motivated by a desire to acquire a valuable work of art. So they were looking for both the murderer and “The Nun”.

They thoroughly screened the family and professional contacts of the deceased. It was extremely strenuous work, because Mr. T. not only had a large family, but he was also a social person, and in addition he had been collecting valuable objects since the war – most likely because at that time they were, like gold, a safe investment of capital – he thus knew many people from different circles and backgrounds.

As the militiamen suspected that the painting might have been taken abroad, they published communiqués in the Western press. They then received several letters, but none contained information that the portrait had appeared anywhere. Despite extensive efforts, the investigation yielded no results.

As a result, the case of the robbery at Marian T. has expired, but the fate of the missing painting is still of interest to the criminal services.

