Tennis star Iga Swiatek withdraws from Miami tournament

JOHN G. MABANGLO/PAP/EPA

Poland’s tennis star and current world number one Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the WTA tournament in Miami due to an injured rib, the tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

Swiatek, who won the tournament last year, was seeded in the first round and was to play American Claire Liu in the second.

“This was a truly hard decision, but I’m quite sure health comes first,” Swiatek wrote on Twitter.

She first reported a rib disorder after last week’s defeat against Yelena Rybakina in Indian Wells.

Swiatek’s slot in the tournament will go to the so-called lucky loser, in this case Austria’s Julia Grabher.