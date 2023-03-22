How Noble of Him! Adam kazimierz Czartoryski

Adam Kazimierz Czartoryski enjoyed good health, lived to a ripe old age, and did not stain himself with treason against the fatherland or other shameful deeds. It is difficult to ignore his wisdom and wit. And yet he has largely been forgotten. On the 200th anniversary of his death, we look back at the life of this 18th-century bibliophile, literary patron, theatregoer, womaniser, and polyglot.

As part of one of Poland’s most prominent and wealthy families, Adam Kazimierz Czartoryski was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. His father was the most influential politician of his generation, while his mother was the heiress to one of the largest fortunes in the Republic.

His childhood wasn’t always easy. He overcame smallpox, which killed his younger brother. Thus, he became the only hope for a family that had been allied with the Jagiellonians. The ambitions of the Czartoryski elders knew no bounds. However, their wives bore more daughters than sons.

Gentleman from the Blue Palace

His laconic biography in Wikipedia does not help us understand what kind of man he was. One has to turn to literature in order to understand more. Luckily, two extensive works have recently been published on the Familia – an 18th-century Polish political faction led by the House of Czartoryski and allied families. The group wanted to raise Poland from its decline in the 18th century, but forgot that the end does not justify the means.

Historians Zofia Wojtkowska and Witold Banach are quite unanimous about this great person in Polish history. Adam Kazimierz had a lot of advantages and two huge disadvantages: he was neither a warrior nor a political animal. Unlucky for him, these were the exact traits that his homeland needed at the time. Saving the state was beyond the prince’s capabilities. However, he did a lot to ensure that the nation survived.

It is to his cultural fortitude that we owe the Czartoryski Library [one of the preeminent museums in Poland – ed], the pioneering Dictionary of the Polish Language; and the National Theatre. He educated the young generation of patriots at the School of Cadets. He laid the foundations for the state education system. Much to the shock of his contemporaries, he proposed to educate women as well. The prince also contributed to the establishment of the Ossolineum [a cultural institute founded in Lwów, then part of Poland – ed]. With these facts in mind, it is easier to forgive him for carrying himself as a foreigner and leaving the country in times of crisis.

Unfortunately, the public today is more interested in tabloid-style news. Therefore, even serious historians wonder whether Adam Kazimierz fathered any of Izabela’s children (she gave birth to eight, but half did not live to adulthood). In the era of the Enlightenment, libertarianism spread like wildfire in Poland. Czartoryski not only ceded the crown to Stanisław August Poniatowski, but also his wife, in his own mind behaving like an English gentleman. He personally accompanied Izabela to her trysts with the king. He was no saint either. Legends circulated about the castings he arranged for would-be actresses.

Diplomacy in the boudoir

Adam Kazimierz was born in 1734 in Gdańsk, which was then a territory of Russia. This time the Familia bet on the wrong horse. Disregarding the fact that it owed its elevation to the Wettin dynasty, it backed the candidature of Stanisław Leszczyński in the run for the throne. France, supporting the Piast family, was far away, and the Saxons and their allies were closer.

The Czartoryskis learned from this mistake. Adam’s godfather became King August III when the boy was only 18 months old. Instead of Paris, the Familia began to align itself with Vienna and St. Petersburg. And when it felt strong enough, it ceased to be a court party altogether.

