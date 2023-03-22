Pope Pius XI on himself – “I’m a Polish bishop”

An academic with scholarly titles demonstrates an utterly ahistorical approach for the purpose of ridiculing the new mural in Powiśle, Warsaw. It shows Pope Pius XI, who over a century ago, as an apostolic nuncio, rendered considerable services to the capital.

Achille Ratti was already in his sixties when, in May 1918, he came to Warsaw as an apostolic visitor to reborn Poland. He had three doctorates: in theology, canon law and philosophy. He had an academic career, but not a diplomatic one. And yet he undertook this effort – apparently he liked challenges, he was otherwise an experienced mountaineer, he set new routes (one is even called Via Ratti-Graselli, at an altitude of 4634 m) – and as a result he became the first nuncio to the Republic of Poland. In connection with this, he also became a bishop, whose consecration – episcopal ordination – took place in Warsaw’s St. John the Baptist Cathedral in the Old Town. No wonder that later, as Pope, Ratti referred to himself as a “Polish bishop”. And no wonder that the inscription: “I found a second homeland in Poland” appeared on the mural.

Both of his confessions were also somehow confirmed by the practice of everyday life, as Achille Ratti put a lot of effort into – after all, not easy – work in the newly established state, merging the life of the three partitions, including the life of the Catholic Church. “Thanks to his reports, the Vatican was thoroughly informed about the turbulent events of the autumn of 1918, which, among other things, led to the rebirth of an independent Polish state on November 11” reads the interesting compendium “Poland – Holy See”, published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2019. Our country was officially recognized by the Holy See on March 30, 1919, which Ratti personally accelerated. The Pope was to solemnly recognize the Polish state in the presence of a special delegation, whose arrival, however, was delayed, and therefore Ratti acted: he communicated the formal recognition of the state and government to the prime minister. And only then did he become a nuncio, although he had already regulated the issue of filling the military ordinariate and skillfully avoided conflicts.

