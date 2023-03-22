Russian drones swarm Kyiv region killing four

A drone attack in the Kyiv region has left at least four people dead and many injured. The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, targeted two dormitories and an educational facility in Rzhyshchiv, a town 40 miles south of the Ukrainian capital.

According to the State Emergency Service, the air raid caused extensive damage, and the top floor of a five-story dormitory building was partially destroyed. The attack also left 20 people in need of medical treatment, while several others are still missing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has blamed the attack on Russian forces, saying it is a clear indication that Moscow is not showing interest in peace. The Ukrainian military claims that the drone strike involved Iranian-made Shahed drones, and that it had managed to shoot down 16 of the 21 drones launched at Ukraine overnight, from the north.

Police spokeswoman Iryna Pryanishnikova confirmed that the attack had been a series of strikes, and that the first three victims died right away, with the fourth retrieved from the rubble later.

While nearly 200 people had been evacuated, some residents remained on the upper floors, and the fourth victim ended up being a 40-year-old driver caught in the attack and buried under debris.

Rescue workers were at the scene of the attack, combing through the debris of the buildings in an effort to locate any survivors.

The search is still ongoing, with four people still unaccounted for. Pryanishnikova expressed hope that they would be found alive but there are concerns that they may have been in the buildings at the time of the attack.

The Kremlin is denying any involvement in the attack.