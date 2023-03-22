Poland estimates its aid for Ukraine at EUR 6.4 bln, in 2022 alone

Total aid given by Poland to Ukraine last year amounted to some PLN 30 billion (EUR 6.4 bln), the Polish finance minister has announced.



Poland took in millions of Ukrainian refugees when their country was attacked by Russia, upon which the country introduced many comprehensive aid schemes for the refugees furthermore supporting its neighbor with equipment and weapons.





Magdalena Rzeczkowska told private broadcaster Radio Zet “the cost of aiding is about 1 percent of GDP, which is about PLN 30 billion,” adding that the amount had been for the previous year.





Rzeczkowska went on to say she was referring to funds from the Polish central budget, local government budgets, and military aid.





“There is no other way, including in moral terms,” she said. “This is the way we fight and support Ukraine in its battle for democracy and values,” Rzeczkowska added.





The finance minister said some 780,000 Ukrainian citizens are working in Poland and a number of them have as of now established businesses in the country “so in a way they are also contributing to the growth of the economy.”