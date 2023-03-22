Europe’s cocaine problem on the rise

A new EU-wide study conducted by the European drugs monitoring agency EMCDDA has shown that cocaine use has increased across Europe. The study analyzed daily wastewater in the catchment areas of treatment plants serving approximately 54 million people in 104 European cities, making it the largest study of its kind to date.



Samples were collected over a one-week period between March and April last year and were analyzed for traces of various drugs including cocaine, amphetamine, methamphetamine, MDMA/ecstasy, ketamine, and cannabis.

The results showed that drug use was greater than in previous studies and that the highest levels of cocaine residues were found in Belgium, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

The EMCDDA director, Alexis Goosdeel, commented on the findings, saying that the study “paint[s] a picture of a drugs problem that is both widespread and complex, with all six substances detected in almost every location.”

The study also highlighted a continued rise in cocaine detections, a trend observed since 2016, and an increase in the number of cities reporting traces of methamphetamine. More than half of the 66 European cities with data for 2021 and 2022 recorded increases in cocaine residues.

Ketamine was included in the 2022 analysis for the first time due to “signs of increased availability of ketamine in Europe.” The study found that the highest amount of residues were found in wastewater in cities in Denmark, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

Overall, the study suggests that drug use across Europe is a growing concern that requires further attention and action.