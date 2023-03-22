Russian military court reportedly orders arrest of National Guard general for bribery

A Russian military court on Wednesday detained the deputy commander of the central military district of Russia’s National Guard, Major General Vadim Dragomiretsky, on charges of bribe-taking, Reuters reported citing Russia’s state-owned news agency TASS.



Military investigators had opened a criminal case against Dragomiretsky after he was accused of receiving large sums in bribes, senior lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said on Monday.

Khinshtein did not spare any details of the evidence for the litigation against Dragomiretsky, or his role in the case if any. He did say, however, that the Federal Security Service and the National Guard were the movers in this effort.

Khinshtein went on to claim that Dragomiretsky was suspected of receiving graft from a contractor who reconstructed a military unit in the Moscow region, with preliminary data showing a transfer of 19 million rubles (USD 250,000).