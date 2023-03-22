Italian design company to draw new projects for first Polish electric car

ElectroMobility Poland will cooperate with the Italian design giant Pininfarina on the design of Polish electric car brand Izera. According to both companies, production is anticipated to begin at the end of 2025.



The cooperation between ElectroMobility Poland (EMP) and Italian design studio Pininfarina was announced at the Institute of Industrial Design. The agreement is intended to cover “the design of the exterior, interior, and HMI (Human Machine Interface) of the model range of three electric cars: SUV, hatchback, and station wagon.”

Łukasz Maliczenko from EMP pointed out that the possibility of cooperation with Pininfarina “is another important step on the way to serial production of Izera”. “As a new brand, we must look for our advantages in a very competitive market, and the timeless, attractive design is to be one of the features that will distinguish Izera,” he stated.

According to Izera’s chief designer, Tadeusz Jelec, the aim of the cooperation is to “reach for the stylistic DNA present in Izera’s demo prototypes, introduced to the public in 2020 and to update the brand’s developed stylistic language.”

Renowned Italian brand



Pininfarina, founded in 1930, has evolved from a craft company into an international service group. It deals with industrial design in the field of, for example, architecture, sailing, and broadly understood mobility. The group employs 500 people in Italy, Germany, China, and the United States. It has designed over 1.2 thousand vehicles and has completed over 600 projects in other fields.

As the company assured, the project is being implemented in accordance with the schedule presented in November during the announcement of the technological partnership with Geely. On its basis, the start of production is planned for the end of 2025. The first Izera model to leave the production lines will be an SUV.

ElectroMobility Poland (EMP) was established in October 2016. Its main shareholder is the Polish State Treasury.