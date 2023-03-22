Poland estimates cost of Ukraine aid at EUR 6.4 bln in 2022

Artur Reszko/PAP

The total aid given by Poland to Ukraine last year amounted to some PLN 30 billion (EUR 6.4 bln), the Polish finance minister has said.

Poland opened its borders to millions of Ukrainian refugees when their country was attacked by Russia and introduced a number of comprehensive aid schemes for refugees as well as supported its neighbour with equipment and weapons.

Magdalena Rzeczkowska told the private broadcaster Radio Zet on Wednesday that “the cost (of aiding Ukraine – PAP) is about 1 percent of GDP, which is about PLN 30 billion,” adding that the amount was for the previous year.

Rzeczkowska went on to say that she was referring to funds from the Polish central budget, local government budgets as well as military aid.

“There is no other way, including in moral terms,” she said. “This is the way we fight and support Ukraine in its battle for democracy and values.”

The finance minister said some 780,000 Ukrainian citizens were working in Poland and a number of them had established businesses in the country “so in a way they are also contributing to the growth of the economy.”