Greece: Routes gradually returning to normal after passenger train crash

After a passenger train carrying 350 passengers from Athens to Thessaloniki crashed head-on with a freight train on February 28 near the central Greek city of Larissa, killing 57 people, all rail passenger and freight routes have been shut down. Now, the traffic is gradually returning to normal.



The train crash, which is the deadliest on record for Greece, has provoked public anger and widespread protests against the struggling Greek railway’s poor safety conditions, which appear to be a result of a ten-year financial crisis.

“We find ourselves in a difficult position after the unfortunate event that took place, and all my colleagues and I want the help of the public…so that we can do this difficult job that we have that has affected us, especially psychologically,” said a station master at an Athens station, Ioannis Kokkinakis, as the first trains left early in the morning.

“We will do whatever is humanly possible to win back the trust of our passengers,” Panagiotis Terezakis, interim governor of the Hellenic Railways Organization, told reporters at the station.

“Gradually, over five weeks, we intend to resume the full operation of the lines, with the measures that we have outlined such as slower speeds, and with more staff at the stations and double staff on duty during shifts.”

Railway workers unions have blamed the crash on years of neglect, under-investment and understaffing, which lead to a creaking rail infrastructure. Rail experts have also pointed to an incomplete traffic control and signaling system which could have averted the accident.

The government has ordered a full investigation into the crash and vowed to repair and modernize the system, initially blaming human error but also chronic deficiencies and mismanagement of the system over the years.

Four railway workers, including the station master on duty in Larissa, are in custody.