Fury-Usyk undisputed heavyweight clash is a no-go for now

After several weeks of stagnation, it seemed that there was finally a breakthrough on the negotiations for the organisation of the undisputed heavyweight fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. The two fighters had previously agreed to a 70-30 salary split in favour of the winner.

Discussions about a fight that would determine the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world started as early as the end of last year. Initially, the promoters were confident that negotiations were going according to plan, with only a few finer details to be agreed before contracts could be signed.

It wasn’t until January that complications were announced. Promoter Bob Arum made it clear that the bone of contention was financial, talks then stalled until March 11.

At that point, Fury recorded a video in which he proposed a 70-30 split in his favour. To his surprise, Usyk responded the same day, accepting the terms presented.

‼️ Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is NOT happening on April 29th, Usyk's manager Egis Klimas has now declared. Klimas said: "No matter how much Usyk compromised, he was pushed for more." He added that they hope for Usyk to return in a mandatory defence in June/July.

The Englishman posted further footage on social media, indicating that he was overjoyed at reaching an agreement. He even started a preparation camp for the fight, which was scheduled for April 28. The arena for the clash was to be London’s Wembley Stadium.

“If you want to make some real money, come and fight ‘The Gypsy King.’ … I will say, for every day from today that you linger, mess around, I’m going to deduct 1% from the 30%. … Sign the contract, get your money and get f—ed up. … Tick, tock.”, Fury stated in a video message.

The Gypsy King has his own offer for Usyk and his team

“Hey greedy belly, I accept your offer, 70/30 split to fight on April 29 at Wembley”, Usyk responded.

“But you will promise to donate 1 million pounds to Ukraine immediately after the fight. And for every day of your delay, you will pay 1 % from your purse to Ukrainian people. Deal?”, he added.

Belly @Tyson_Fury Deal !??

According to Usyk’s manager, however, the fight will ultimately not happen: “Usyk would not compromise on anything, he [Fury] always wanted more,” Egis Klimas said. In turn, Frank Warren, Fury’s manager, stated that the negotiations could be resurrected during the next 24 hours, but there is a strong possibility that the difference of opinion could prove fatal for fights prospects.

Both Usyk or Fury are undefeated in their professional boxing careers and despite the considerable difference in size, there would be a great deal of interest around the fight.