Israeli president to visit Poland

Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president, will pay a visit to Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

STEPHANIE LECOCQ/PAP/EPA

Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president, will pay a visit to Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, the Polish foreign ministry spokesman has said.

Jews in the ghetto rebelled against German forces on April 19, 1943 in a heroic but doomed revolt.

Lukasz Jasina told the state-owned broadcaster Polish Radio 24 on Wednesday that the presidential visit would follow the visit of Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s to Warsaw on Wednesday.

Cohen came to Warsaw to discuss organised Israeli youth visits to Poland.

Young Jewish Israelis would traditionally make educational trips to the country, which included visits to former Nazi death camps, and pay tribute to their victims.

They were accompanied by armed officers belonging to the Shin Bet, the Israeli internal security agency.

But in June last year the Polish Foreign Ministry said that, “a return to the previous rules, including the participation of armed Israeli agents, was not possible.”

Subsequently, the Israeli government decided to cancel the trips.

Last week, the Polish Foreign Ministry announced that as part of negotiations between the two governments, a preliminary deal had been reached on the resumption of educational trips.