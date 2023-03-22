Polish PM welcomes Japanese counterpart to Warsaw to discuss current affairs

Our countries lie on opposite sides of Russia and we are fully aware of the dangers of Russian imperialism, Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki told a Wednesday press conference in Warsaw after meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

The Polish PM pointed out that a new geopolitical order is emerging before our eyes and it is very important that countries of (south) need to understand this imperial and aggressive politics of Putin and stop supporting him.

“The visit of the Chinese president, Xi Jinping to Moscow also fills us with anxiety. This China-Moscow axis is dangerous. We are trying to convince China not to support Russia in its aggressive international policy,” said the Polish prime minister.

“Countries that think alike about peace, stability and freedom must cooperate very closely – just like Poland and Japan,” he added.

Morawiecki emphasized the importance of Japan PM visit in Kyiv “is a clear sign of support for Ukraine’s ambitions, for plans to maintain sovereignty, territorial integrity, for the defense of freedom and democracy

Morawiecki announced that on Thursday, during the meeting of the Council of the European Union in Brussels he will bring up the role of Japan in restoring stability in the world.

Tightening cooperation



The head of the Japanese government, pointed out that the Russian aggression against Ukraine has been going on for a year and expressed his thanks and respect for Poland, which acts as a hub providing military and humanitarian support to Ukraine, standing on the front line.

“Despite the fact that Poland is already expanding economically and is not considered to be a recipient of aid, we have chosen to approach Poland differently as a beneficiary of official development assistance due to the increased cost caused by Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine. I would like the number of mutual projects to progressively expand, “Prime Minister Kishida remarked.

Kishida also noted that there are presently over 350 Japanese businesses operating in Poland, mostly from the industrial sector, and that Japan would like to further deepen collaboration in new sectors. He mentioned clean coal, hydrogen technology, and high-temperature gas-cooled reactors.

“In the area of security, we decided to further strengthen cooperation in various areas, including hardware, cybersecurity, space, and telecommunications, based on the defense cooperation pact signed in February2022,” stated the Japanese prime minister.

Kishida also drew attention to his visit to Kiev on Tuesday, where he announced Japan’s and the G7’s support for Ukraine. The Japanese prime minister said, “Japan, as this year’s chairman of the G7, will continue to collaborate with Poland and the broader international community and show leadership to help Ukraine.”

Kishida also declared that Japan will strengthen ties with the Bucharest Nine, the Three Seas Initiative, and the Visegrad Group.

After the meeting with PM Morawiecki, the Japanese PM met the Polish president Andrzej Duda.