German politicians may be shifting blame but Nord Stream 2 remains embarrassment

Recalling that German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has always supported the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Manuela Schwesig, has rejected all allegations regarding the construction of the pipeline as well as the Climate Foundation established for its completion.



Schwesig claimed there have been many allegations, insinuations, and even conspiracy theories surrounding Nord Stream 2 in recent weeks. “I want to make it quite clear: there is nothing in it,” the prime minister said at a special session of the Landtag in Schwerin.

“The fact is that Germany has supported the construction of the Baltic pipeline for many years. It is a mistake to keep pointing the finger at our state [Mecklenburg-Vorpommern] as to this issue,” Schwesig stressed, as quoted by the DPA press agency.

It is the German government under the leadership of Angela Merkel that has always supported the construction, the PM felt, adding that the chancellor personally negotiated the completion of the construction with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Schwesig asserted that the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern government has always acted within the framework of Germany’s foreign and economic policy. “From our viewpoint, there were at the time good reasons for the construction of the gas pipeline,” the prime minister confessed.

Schwesig went on to elaborate that it was about the supply of cheap gas for the economy and citizens. She felt, nonetheless, that by supporting Nord Stream 2, she had not been representing Russia’s interests, but those of her state.

Russian footprint

The Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Climate Foundation (MV) has been criticized since its inception for supporting the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Currently, “it is becoming increasingly clear” that the idea for the Foundation “came directly from Russia,” Polish Radio cited an anonymous German politician as saying.

The Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Climate and Environmental Protection Foundation was officially dedicated to conservation projects, but in reality, it served to circumvent U.S. sanctions against the Russian-German gas pipeline. According to the Bild daily, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig “fought for years to further the construction of the Kremlin’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The foundation did not heed the warnings from the U.S., Poland, the Baltic states, and Ukraine. When the Americans imposed sanctions, Schwesig set up a fraudulent foundation to complete the construction of Putin’s pipeline.”

The MV government, led by Manuela Schwesig (SPD) launched the Climate Foundation in March 2021. Construction of the pipeline was completed, but it was not put into operation due to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

According to an investigation by the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, Gazprom’s subsidiary Nord Stream 2 AG may have played a larger role than previously assumed in the creation of the MV Climate Foundation. The daily cites a digital transcript of the foundation’s draft charter. Reportedly, reading the document allows for the identification of a law firm that has frequently worked for Nord Stream 2 as the draft’s author.

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Interior Minister Christian Pegel (SPD) rejected the allegations.

“The state parliament and the state government have made their own uninfluenced decision to establish the Climate and Environmental Protection Foundation,” he announced earlier in March, adding that “there was no influence by Nord Stream 2 on the independent decision of the state parliament and government”.

The events surrounding the Climate Foundation are currently being investigated by an investigative committee of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state parliament.