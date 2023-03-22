More sanctions against Myanmar junta: U.S. official

The United States will announce further sanctions against entities in Myanmar, ruled by the military junta, in the coming days, a senior State Department official said earlier this week.

The sanctions will make it more difficult for Myanmar’s junta to generate revenue to buy weapons. Derek Chollet said to reporters, adding that Myanmar was “on the path to becoming a failed state in the heart of Southeast Asia”.

The United States and other Western countries have already announced a series of sanctions targeting junta members, the military government’s agencies, and military-run companies, seeking to curb their ability to raise money.

According to Chollet, the United States has sanctioned 80 people and more than 30 organizations in Myanmar up to this point. He also stated that Russia must cease providing the junta with military hardware if there is to be peace in Myanmar. “One way that can happen is if the junta is no longer able to import arms and we would make a very large step in that direction if Russia were to stop supplying arms to Myanmar,” said the official.

“The regime needs to fully understand that as long as it is continuing to carry out such a brutal campaign against their own people, they will suffer the consequences for that — and that will include further isolation in the international community.” said Chollet

ASEAN currently bars junta leaders from high-level meetings, but has demurred on imposing sanctions and ruled out ousting Myanmar from the 10-member regional bloc.

Myanmar’s military overthrew a legally elected government in 2021 and has since led a lethal crackdown on dissent, trapping the country in chaos.