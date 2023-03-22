Polish, Israeli FMs to meet in Warsaw over school trips to Auschwitz

Eli Cohen, the Israeli minister of foreign affairs, will visit Warsaw to meet his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau. Both officials will explore the possibility of resuming Israeli school trips to Poland which were halted in 2022.

Every year, Israeli youth used to fly to former German concentration camps in Poland to learn about the history of the Holocaust.

However, the trips were suspended when the Polish side objected to the presence of armed Israeli security guards. The Polish government emphasized that this was against the law and that Israeli youth were safe in Poland.

After several months of negotiations, a preliminary agreement has been reached, and it is not excluded that the final agreement will be signed during today’s visit. But the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Łukasz Jasina, has only confirmed the visit for now.

A press conference after the meeting is also scheduled, he added.

Youth trips to Poland, Germany, or Austria are one of the most crucial elements of Holocaust education in Israel. Every year, around 40,000 young Israelis used to come to Poland as part of such a program.