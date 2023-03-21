The European Space Agency has decided against sending its astronauts to the Chinese space station. The move comes as a response to Beijing maintaining good relations with Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Germany has rejected an EU proposal for an international mechanism for arranging compensation to Kyiv by Russia.
Business Arena 21.03
The European Space Agency has decided against sending its astronauts to the Chinese space station. The move comes as a response to Beijing maintaining good relations with Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Germany has rejected an EU proposal for an international mechanism for arranging compensation to Kyiv by Russia.