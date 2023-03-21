China should now push for end of Ukrainian invasion: White House

If China wants to make a contribution to peace in Ukraine – its president Xi Jinping should persuade Russia to end its invasion, says White House national security spokesperson John Kirby.

On Tuesday, Xi and Putin emerged from two days of talks with warm words of camaraderie yet mutual condemnation of the West, but little signs of an awaited diplomatic breakthrough on Ukraine.

Kirby also stated that the U.S. does not want a ceasefire in Ukraine since it would end up allowing Russia to maintain its territorial gains, and allow Putin to reorganize his soldiers.

“A ceasefire right now, freezing the lines where they are, basically gives him the time and space he needs to try to re-equip, to re-man, to make up for that resource expenditure,” Kirby said.