There are lots of reasons to celebrate today’s day. March 21 is not just the first day of spring, but also World Poetry Day which was established by UNESCO back in 1999. Its mission is to promote the reading, writing, publishing, and teaching of poetry throughout the world.
Pulse of Culture 21.03
