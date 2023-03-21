European media see Polish PM’s speech as impactful

The address by the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, recently delivered in Germany, was one of key speeches concerning the future of Europe, European media outlets have said.

The Polish prime minister delivered a keynote speech at Heidelberg University in Germany on Monday, entitled ‘Europe at a Historic Turning Point.’

German weekly Der Spiegel said that Morawiecki had presented a vision of Europe that was different from the one held by Germany’s ruling coalition. It noted that Poland, together with the Baltic states, had been a faithful ally of Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion of the country.

The daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung’s website observed that Morawiecki referred to the strength of nation states as the necessary pillars of the European Union.

The UK’s Independent newspaper highlighted Morawiecki’s warning that the EU could spark a revolt in Europe if it turns into a super-state while ignoring national differences. It also observed that Morawiecki compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler and called on Europe to stand against Russian fascism.

Hungarian daily Magyar Nemzet quoted Morawiecki’s rejection of a European super-state and primacy of nation states and his warning that the European Commission’s authority has been growing over recent decades.

Mandiner, another Hungarian daily, quoted Morawiecki as saying that Europe has reached a turning point which has created a situation even more dangerous than the fall of communism.

Spanish public radio RNE and television TVE recalled that it had been due to Morawiecki’s involvement that Ukraine received Leopard tanks and MiG-29 fighter jets.

TVE stressed the importance of Morawiecki’s argument that nation states cannot be replaced by other political models.

The Brussels-based Euractiv website said Morawiecki’s address was one in a series of impactful speeches related to the future of Europe, following ones delivered by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.