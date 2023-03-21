Chad: Over 400 rebels sentenced to life in prison

The criminal chamber of N’Djamena’s court of appeal in Chad on Tuesday found 441 defendants guilty of acts of terrorism, undermining national security, and endangering the life of Idriss Deby, the then head of state, among other charges.

Mahamat Mahadi, the leader of the Lybian-based Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), was among 465 defendants of which 441 were sentenced to life in prison. All condemned rebels will have to pay compensation to the state, said their lawyer Francis Djokoulde.

The rest were acquitted due to lack of evidence, he said, adding that his team would appeal before the Supreme Court.

FACT spokesperson Adoum Chouwimi said the trial was flawed and called the verdict a “mascarade”. “The struggle for which we have had to resort to arms will continue,” Chouwimi said.

Deby, 68, was shot while visiting troops on the frontline against FACT rebels who had moved south from Chad’s northern border with Libya and were advancing towards the capital.

He had been president of the vast central African country since 1990, surviving numerous coup attempts and rebellions as one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.

His son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, was named interim president by a transitional council of military officers after Deby’s death. He is set to stay in power until elections are scheduled to take place sometime around October 2024.